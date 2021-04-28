The Jerez Circuit adapts to ‘green mobility’

04/28/2021 at 10:41 AM CEST

EFE

The Jerez-Ángel Nieto Circuit will debut this weekend a new recharging system for electric motorcycles supported by solar energy, on the occasion of the dispute in the Spanish Grand Prix of the first scoring event of the MotoE World Cup season.

The electric motorcycle World Championship will join the Grand Prix racing program in Jerez, which will have the fourth event valid for the categories from Friday MotoGP, Moto2 Y Moto3.

Charging stations have solar panels which will be premiered during the Spanish GP and which will provide fifteen to twenty percent of the motorcycle’s battery recharge, according to estimates by those responsible for the event.

The charging system comprises a new generation of chargers, called ‘Enel X Juice Roll’, through the electrical network of the circuit, which completes the flow from the solar panels.

The ‘Juice Roll’ chargers have an integrated fifty kW / h backup battery that is recharged directly from the electrical network of the Andalusian track, transferring energy to the motorcycle’s accumulator during the fast charging phase. These cargo thrusters were successfully tested in the last official MotoE training sessions., developed in this same circuit in mid-April.

The MotoE World Cup aIt will open its third season in Jerez, having had Italian as winners in the two previous editions Matteo ferrari (2019) and into Spanish Jordi Torres (2020).

All participants compete with electric motorcycles supplied by the Italian factory Enérgica with a permanent magnet synchronous motor that reaches a power of 120 kilowatts and a maximum speed of 270 km / h.

This improvement in the Jerez-Ángel Nieto Circuit joins others such as the fifty-centimeter widening of the margins on both sides of the route on the twin straight to the finish line, between the curves ‘Sito Pons’ Y ‘Dry Sack’. Another important novelty with respect to previous editions is the inclusion of illuminated signage panels in some commissary posts as electronic flags, which will complement the traditional insignia.