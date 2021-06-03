The Jazz were superior to the Grizzlies and reach the semifinals

06/03/2021 at 7:29 AM CEST

EFE / Salt Lake City

There was no surprise, the star escort Donovan Mitchell was in charge of leading the Utah Jazz to 126-110 win in the fifth game of the Western Conference playoff first-round tie, they beat the best of seven 4-1 and made it to the semifinals. The best team in the league confirmed that it is the highest contender for the title in the Western Conference, where he will rival the winner of the Los Angeles Clippers tie against the Dallas Mavericks. The first semifinal game will be played at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Mitchell contributed a double-double of 30 points, 10 assists and six rebounds., their best game of the series, and the Jazz managed to win a first-round playoff eliminator for the first time since 2018, while the Grizzlies began their early vacation after losing the last four games after having surprised with the victory. in the opening game of the series that was played at the Vivint Arena.

If Mitchell claimed his status as a franchise player -he did not play the first game-, the French pivot Rudy Gobert continued in his line of undisputed leader within painting and also ended up with a double-double of 23 points and 15 rebounds, in addition to putting three plugs. Once again, the base Jordan clarkson claimed his status as winner of the Sixth Player of the Year award and achieved 24 points as a reserve. Meanwhile, power forward Royce O’Neale, who is getting bigger every day in his individual game, reached 17 goals, the same as Croatian forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who perfectly complements Mitchell’s offensive work as a first option for attack.

Faced with this complete individual and team game, the Grizzlies could only present the maximum of fight and resistance, but without ever having the option of victory. The base Ja morant and the eaves Dillon brooks led Memphis with 27 points each, but without being able to be in front of the scoreboard. Nor were the 18 points of the Lithuanian center Jonas Valanciunas a winning factor because he lost the individual duel with Gobert when he was left with just six rebounds. Power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. reached 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and put up three spikes, but the Grizzlies lost the game under the hoops with 39 balls sacked by 51 from the Jazz.

The Utah team started out overwhelming with a 47-27 partial in the first quarter which concluded with a basket from point guard Mike Conley, the former Grizzlies player, who left everything sentenced the rest of the way, since the Jazz’s advantage was never less than 15 points. During the first 12 minutes, Utah made 18 of 26 shots from the field and 9 of 15 from 3-point range. Mitchell led the way with 14 points. Bogdanovic added 11. O’Neale added six and Conley had seven.

Utah edged Memphis 28-24 in the second quarter to take a 75-51 lead at halftime. Mitchell scored 12 of his 26 points in the first half of the second quarter. Mitchell finished the first half with a great triple against Valanciunas marking.

Nothing changed in the third quarter as the Jazz started it on an 11-3 streak. They did it without Mike Conley, who missed the second half with hamstring pain. Utah edged Memphis 31-25 in the third quarter and held a 106-76 lead entering the fourth. Clarkson gave the Jazz a spark in the third with 11 points.

The Grizzlies ran a short streak midway through the fourth quarter and cut Utah’s lead from 31 to 22 with 6:09 left, just enough for Jazz coach Quin Snyder to decide to put Mitchell back in the game. . Slowly, Utah created separation once more from Memphis after closing in on 18. Mitchell hit a jump shot to put the Jazz up 20 with 2:48 to play. That was the moment for Snyder and Taylor Jenkins, Grizzlies coach, to decide to give him I break all the headlines and emptied their benches with 2:17 remaining in the game, while in the stands the 13,000 fans who witnessed the game had already begun the celebration for the well-deserved triumph and classification of the Jazz.

Also before the start of the game at the Vivint Arena there was a moment in honor of the Jazz expívot, Jazz Mark Eaton, who last week died at the age of 64 as a result of a bicycle accident.