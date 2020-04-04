The Utah Jazz, in whose ranks the first NBA player affected by COVID-19 appeared, a fact that caused the immediate suspension of the tournament, on March 11, announced this Friday that the cut of “a small percentage” of your staff due to the spread of the virus. After the positive of coronavirus of the French center Rudy Gobert and fulfilled 23 days since the season was paralyzed, the teams begin to feel the powerful negative impact on their finances.

04/04/2020 at 08:30

CEST

EFE

The local sports press fears that other clubs may follow the Jazz’s decision, which includes some pay cuts, although it has not been detailed by its owner, businessman Larry H. Miller. The Utah team “unfortunately had to make difficult decisions to reduce a small percentage of our workforce, “notes the organization’s statement.

“In the past few weeks we have worked to manage and reduce costs, including executive compensation, and we have reached a point where we have had to part with a limited number of our valued employees,” he adds. The Philadelphia Sixers opted in late March to reduce wages for employees who earned more than $ 50,000 a yearBut they canceled their ad shortly afterward amid strong criticism.

The NBA has said that if the remainder of the season is not disputed, only for box office revenue it would lose more than 700 million dollars, which together with the more than 400 that the crisis with China also left them, the losses this season could exceed 1,200 million dollars. Last year, the NBA generated revenue of more than $ 8 billion.

