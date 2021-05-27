The Jazz save a life against a historic Morant: 47 points

The Jazz are going to have to sweat. Yes, they have taken the second round and they have recovered Donovan Mitchell, but the fact of facing the eighth seed in the Western Conference, one that also comes from playing two games in the play-in, it does not seem that it will precisely benefit. In the opening round they fell as unexpectedly as they deserved, which sparked old quarrels within the Utah franchise over the decision, contrary to the player, to secure with Mitchell and give him rest. His absence was expensive and the Jazz lost, something very common for them in the opening duel of a playoff series (they have done it the last six times). And so, as they were, they had to row to come back and show why they are the best team in the NBA. Something that they have partially done in the second round of the series, in which they have taken the victory and have tied the tie. But not even like that, they have been the protagonists.

Yes it has been Ja Morant, that young player who was Rookie of the Year last season and is playing as if he had a lifetime in the best league in the world. The point guard has scored 47 points and has become the youngest (22 years) in history to reach that figure. Also in the player who has scored the most points in a single game in the Grizzlies and in the second player who scores the most in his first two games in the playoffs: 73 points, behind George Mikan and ahead of Luka Doncic. Of course, Biggest words for a set display with 15 out of 26 from the field, 2 out of 7 on triples and 15 out of 20 from the personnel line. And rounded with 4 rebounds and 7 assists. All in 43 minutes of play, a mansalva that Taylor Jenkins has strengthened after seeing the level at which his star was. Pure history.

Of course, the victory was for the Jazz, who scored 36, 38 and 38 points in the first, second and fourth periods, figures that beat the defense of some sterile Grizzlies that only managed to get close in the third quarter (29-43), with 13 points from Ja Morant. But the locals managed to manage their advantage well and closed the match at the end, despite the insistence of a team that, apart from Morant, had 23 points from Dillon Brooks (with 10 of 14 in shooting), 18 from Jonas Valanciunas (with 6 rebounds), 16 from Jaren Jackson (9 of 11 in free throws) and 11 + 6 + 3 + 4 by Kyle Anderson, a man who does everything and did everything. Of course, the Grizzlies very clearly lost the fight for the rebound and lost up to 12 balls, too big a slab to win a playoff game. But, of course, they travel to Memphis with a field advantage. And the Jazz, with fear in their bodies.

In Utah, the return of Donovan Mitchell was noticed (a lot). Not because of the numbers (25 points, with 8 out of 19 in field goals and 5 out of 10 in triples), but because of the amount of options he gives his team, that becomes an incessant and absolutely unbeatable power in certain moments of the crash. What those moments last will be what marks the future of the tie and the Jazz in the playoffs. Rudy Gobert’s level rose clearly (21 + 13 + 3 + 4), Bogdanovic went to 18 points, Royce O’Neale to 14 + 8, Joe Ingles to 14, Jordan Clarkson to 16 and Mike Conley, in a great game, to 20 points and 15 assists. The Jazz scored 19 3-pointers, shot above 50% on field goals and dished out 28 assists.. And even so, they were shaking until they got the definitive advantage in the last minutes of the match. The Grizzlies are ready to fight. And the Jazz are heading to Memphis with a lot to improve. And the need to go back. They have no other choice.