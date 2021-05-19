The Jazz Festival returns to Miami after a year of absence

“The Land of the Sun” is preparing for one of the most important festivals in the city of South Florida. Mariela Encarnación interviewed the singer and actress Aymee Nuviola, who will be one of the voices of the musical event. The artist highlights the importance of the return of the festival after a very hard year for the entertainment sector due to the pandemic. The event kicks off on April 30 and will feature important figures such as Roy Ayers, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Chucho Valdés, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, among others.