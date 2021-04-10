The Javis and the ‘Veneno’ actresses thank the GLAAD Award for the Best Spanish-Speaking Series

The Javis have had to receive from Hollywood the award that Spain has denied them. ‘Veneno’ was nominated in the Forqué and the Feroz Awards but both times it went empty, eclipsed by ‘Anti-riot’. This Thursday night, finally, the series on the life of Cristina Ortiz was the winner.

The GLAAD organization, promoter and protector of the LGTB collective in Hollywood, celebrated the 32nd edition of its GLAAD Awards, given to the fiction, entertainment and journalism productions that have contributed the most this season in terms of representation. ‘Veneno’ was chosen as the Best Spanish Speaking Series, a category in which it competed with several more Spanish series: ‘#Luimelia’, ‘Elite’ and the Spanish-Mexican co-production ‘Someone has to die’. And it is not the first time that a national production has won this award: ‘Elite’ won it in 2020.

Thus culminates the phenomenon of ‘Veneno’, which after being a success for ATRESplayer PREMIUM in its broadcast in Spain, conquered the Americas in the HBO Max catalog. Very famous people of the collective like RuPaul or the director and writer of ‘Pose’ Janet Mock passionately recommended the Javis series on social networks.

They thanked the award, in a video recorded from Spain, Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi, Daniela Santiago, Jedet and Valeria Vegas, author of the biography of Veneno, script consultant and the woman on whom the character of Lola Rodríguez is based. “It was an honor to play Cristina, and I feel all the love from fans around the world,” said Santiago. “As Cristina la Veneno would say, be who you are, no matter who you are, and no matter who you anger”Jedet added.

Congratulations POISON! @hbomax #GLAADawards pic.twitter.com/9tH4qUnVQe ? GLAAD (@glaad) April 9, 2021

The year of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Otherwise, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ has once again triumphed in an awards race that is crowning its final season with a lot of gold. After sweeping the Emmys, Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards, the fiction created by the Levys won the GLAAD Award for Best Comedy Series.

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ received the award for Best Drama Series and ‘It could destroy you’, for Best Miniseries. In the cinema categories, ‘The Season of Happiness’, a romantic comedy starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis, was chosen as the Best Movie with a Grand Opening; ‘The Boys in the Band’, Ryan Murphy’s Netflix movie, is Best Limited Release Movie. Also from Netflix, the award for Best Documentary went to ‘Disclosure’.