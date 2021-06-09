The Jaume I awards research in immunology against cancer, climate change and artificial intelligence

The thirty-third edition of the Rei Jaume I Awards has awarded research on astrophysics (Green Lycia, Basic Research), artificial intelligence (Nuria Oliver, New Technologies) and immunology of colorectal cancer (Eduard Batlle, Medical Investigation).

They are the awards with the best economic endowment in the country, 100,000 euros for each of the categories, with the commitment to reinvest a part in research and entrepreneurship in Spain.

They have also been awarded Fernando Valladares placeholder image (Protection of the Environment), for their contribution to understanding the interactions of forest plants; Benito Jimenez Cambra (To the Entrepreneur) for his frozen vegetable production company; Y Antonio Cabrales placeholder image (Economics), for his contributions in behavioral and experimental economics.

The decision of the juries, of which they are part 21 Nobel laureates, was read this Tuesday by the executive president of the Rei Jaume I Awards, Javier Quesada, in a ceremony held at the Palau de la Generalitat and chaired by President Ximo Puig.

The juries have declared that “the covid-19 reflects the importance, as had never happened before, of all the disciplines awarded by the Rei Jaume I Awards. The pandemic has highlighted the need to face the global problems that affect the whole of the planet with actions carried out in a coordinated manner by all countries, in collaboration with all institutions and involving all sectors of society “.

