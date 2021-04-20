The Japanese premium sedan refreshes its image and adds its endowment

The Lexus UK He is an old acquaintance in much of the world since his life trajectory began in 1989. At that time the first generation was born, although in Europe we had to wait until the arrival of the seventh installment. Until then his post was held by the IS, which has sadly been retired. With this change in range, Toyota’s premium firm expected to improve its sales in this segment, but it seems that this is not the case.

Be that as it may, the Lexus ES is one of the most complete and attractive sedans on the market. With this idea in mind, its managers have set to work to apply a second restyling so that its aesthetics and equipment are kept up to date. A few days ago we showed you a first teaser, but we have not had to wait long to have all the official data and photos. Attentive, because although it does not seem like it at first, it changes a lot …

The front of the Lexus ES offers a more aggressive and sporty image

The front is one of the areas that receives the most changes. The Bi-LED optics maintain the known design, although the interior arrangement of LED floodlights take center stage. Now they flank a larger grill that modifies the interior decorative pattern. The pattern used is mesh imitating the shape of an “L”. Lastly, there is a single bumper with two air intakes in the corners adorned with appliqués chrome.

The side is the area of ​​the ES that assumes the least changes. Maintains an attractive silhouette that, in this update, is complemented by new alloy wheels. In the basic versions they will be 17 inches with unpublished designs. Lastly is behind. This area maintains its elegance thanks to the Full LED projectors and to the chrome band that runs along the trunk lid. Depending on the finish, the spoiler will be painted in the tone of the body or black.

Inside the ES comes more quality, technology and safety …

To find the interior evolution of the Lexus ES you will have to take out the magnifying glass. Starting from the upper area, the first change we detect is in the central touch screen to manage the multimedia system. It is now slightly more advanced towards the driver, improving ergonomics and use on the go. The second item that changes is in the lower area of ​​the driving position. We refer to brake pedal which is bigger.

Refering to safety equipment, the Lexus ES receives the latest evolution of the Safety System + 2.5 system. Now includes improvements to the camera by including a more sensitive lens and radar. Both are used for frontal detection, collision warning and the autonomous braking system that it includes. It also helps the Pre-Collision System (PCS) better recognize pedestrians and vehicles during turns or evasive maneuvers.

The F Sport version comes to the Lexus ES, although not to its mechanics …

To finish we must review how the mechanical offer of the renewed Lexus ES. At the moment the premium firm of Toyota has not offered data in this regard. However, it has indicated that the F Sport finish joins its range. In Europe the offer is one hundred percent hybrid, but in other regions of the world such as the United States or Asia, purely endothermic engines are also sold.

We do not know if it will mean the arrival of a more powerful motor, but as for aesthetics and technique yes there will be changes. Highlights will be the arrival of a black-edged grille, a new boot lid spoiler, exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels and the F Sport badge spread over several areas. Regarding its running gear, the engineering team has included new Sport + and Custom Drive modes or a suspension with variable adjustment.

If you like how the evolution of the Lexus ES has been, you will still have to wait a bit to know their prices. Toyota’s premium firm has indicated that its arrival on the market is scheduled for next fall, so there is still room for us to know the details that are missing. Meanwhile, it will be time to wait for the European division to make a move and indicate how its offer will be made up.

Source – Lexus