The Japanese population, expectant before the Olympic Games of Tokyo 2020

Less than a week before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games begin, we took to the streets to press the opinion of the Japanese population. With sanitary restrictions as the main protagonists, the Olympic event will take place a year later than expected with the absence of the heat of the public, but the maximum expectation to see the best athletes in the world battling each other.

00:03:03, 21 hours ago