The Japanese Nippon Steel places 7.9% of Acerinox for 218 million

The price of the placement has been 10.2 euros per share, which gives a discount of 5.7% on the 10.82 euros at which Acerinox shares closed on the trading day this Thursday.

After completion of the placement, Nippon Steel owns 21.4 million shares of the company, representing approximately 7.9% of the capital, as reported by UBS -the placement financial entity- to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Prior to the sale of this package of around 21.4 million Acerinox shares, Nippon Steel appeared in the stock market supervisor’s records as the second shareholder of the Spanish steel company with a 15.49% stake in its capital. A percentage that after this operation has been reduced to below 8%.

Ahead is Corporación Financiera Alba, the investment arm of the March group, which owns 18.96% of Acerinox.

The Millennium Group Management fund, with 1.04% of the capital, is also in the company’s shareholding.

The group’s shares closed Thursday at 10.82 euros after falling 2.87% in the session. However, so far this year the company’s shares have appreciated 25%.