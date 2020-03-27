Are you satisfied with all the games that were shown on the Nintendo Direct Mini yesterday or did you want more ads? If so, you just have to look at Japan, because his video included a series of games that we did not get to see around here. Enjoy the Exclusive news of the Japanese Nintendo Direct Mini!

The first title to appear exclusively on the Japanese Nintendo Direct Mini was Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!, a festive game that Konami will publish sometime in 2020. We will be the president of a railway company and our objective will be to amass the greatest fortune we can achieve, moving on a board where sometimes yokais will come our way, sometimes as allies, others as enemies. We can play with our friends both locally and online.

We already know that the favorite sport of the Japanese is baseball, and Bandai Namco will publish during 2020 in Japanese lands Pro Yakyuu Famitsa 2020, which apart from improving the graphics of the previous installment will include the Famista Story modes, which act as if it were a story mode, and Famitsa Party, where we will play different mini-games with up to three other players, including the Snowball Fight mini-game from Famitsa 64. In addition, 9 fictional baseball teams will be included in addition to the 12 existing professional teams.

The following game shown exclusively on the Japanese Nintendo Direct Mini greatly reminds us of the first editions of Pokémon Mysterious World. Not surprisingly, they share developer, Spike Chunsoft, and this title was originally published for the Nintendo DS. Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate Plus It is a mystery dungeon that will expand the review of the original game for PlayStation Vita with new dungeons and that will arrive throughout the year.

On April 30 Petit Depotto will publish in the Japanese Nintendo Switch eShop a quite peculiar JRPG, Gnosia, after its original launch on PlayStation Vita in June 2019, in which we will have to get to know the other characters in games that last 15 minutes, after which we will have to interact with other different characters.

If Bandai Namco publishes its annual Konami baseball game, it will be no less. Thus, eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 It will also come to Nintendo Switch, being available from July 6. As a novelty, on the occasion of the canceled Tokyo Olympics, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Mode will be included.

What do you think of the games that were shown exclusively on the Japanese Nintendo Direct Mini? Those five were not the only ones to be shown only in Japan, In the line where Nintendo quickly reviews some of the next games that will come to the hybrid console, a few more were shown. How many games! Hopefully some of them end up leaving the Japanese borders.

