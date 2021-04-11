The Japanese Matsuyama, new leader of the Augusta Masters

04/11/2021

On at 02:43 CEST

Efe

The Japanese Hideki Matsuyama, twenty-fifth in the world rankings, had his best performance at the Augusta Masters this Saturday, registering 65 strokes (-7) in the third round and being the new leader of the tournament with a cumulative of 205 impacts (-11) and four advantage. Jon Rahm is in 21st place with 216 strokes and José María Olazábal in 51st with 220.

The 29-year-old Matsuyama, who is playing the Masters for the tenth time, eighth as a professional, and his best ranking in the first major tournament of the PGA Tour season was a fifth place in 2015, had a perfect round at Augusta National Golf Club with a eagle, the one that got on par 5 of hole 15, and five birdies.

Hideki Matsuyama eagles No. 15 to separate from the pack. #themasters pic.twitter.com/5XYPDJpsVi – The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2021

The English Justin Rose, who started the day, temporarily postponed by rain, as the leader of the tournament, could not with the success of Matsuyama and bajó to second place after delivering a signed card of 72 (pair) and accumulating 209 (-7).

Three other players, Americans Xander Schauffele (68, -4) and Will Zalatoris (71, -1) along with Australian Marc Leishman (70, -2) shared second place with Rose.