The Japanese Matsuyama, new leader of the Augusta Masters

The Japanese Hideki Matsuyama, twenty-fifth in the world rankings, had his best performance at the Augusta Masters this Saturday, registering 65 strokes (-7) in the third round and being the new leader of the tournament with a cumulative of 205 impacts (-11) and four advantage. Jon Rahm is in 21st place with 216 strokes and José María Olazábal in 51st with 220.

The 29-year-old Matsuyama, who is playing the Masters for the tenth time, eighth as a professional, and his best ranking in the first major tournament of the PGA Tour season was a fifth place in 2015, had a perfect round at Augusta National Golf Club with a eagle, the one that got on par 5 of hole 15, and five birdies.

Hideki Matsuyama eagles No. 15 to separate from the pack. #themasters pic.twitter.com/5XYPDJpsVi – The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2021

The English Justin Rose, who started the day, temporarily postponed by rain, as the leader of the tournament, could not with the success of Matsuyama and bajó to second place after delivering a signed card of 72 (pair) and accumulating 209 (-7).

Three other players, Americans Xander Schauffele (68, -4) and Will Zalatoris (71, -1) along with Australian Marc Leishman (70, -2) shared second place with Rose.

Matsuyama, who dominated both long and short strokes and made no mistakes, confirmed that his adaptation to the Augusta National Golf Club has been perfect after stating at the end of the second round that he liked how the greens were, firm and fast, nothing to do with what he had experienced in his previous nine appearances.

The Japanese golfer has five PGA Tour victories including the Memorial and two World Golf Championship events. He also won the Hero World Challenge at the invitation of Tiger Woods in 2016.

Rose, who was the outstanding leader in the previous two days was less with his game by just signing a pair of 72 strokes and share second place, where Schauffele was the best after Matsuyama.

The 27-year-old American also had a great adaptation to the field and was not affected by the interruption of an hour and 18 minutes of the competition due to the presence of rain.

While other favorite players to have fought for the title, such as the American Jordan Spieth and the Spanish Jon Rahm, third in the world, moved away from that possibility.

Especially Rahm, who repeated a record of 72 hits (even), the same that he had in the previous days and his accumulated of 216 (par) at 11 impacts away from Matsuyama takes him out of the pressure group.