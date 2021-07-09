The Japanese Hataoka, leader in the Marathon Classic and Azahara, at 8 strokes

The Japanese Nasa hataoka was very successful in the first round of the tournament Marathon LPGA Classic by delivering a card of 61 strokes (-10) and staying at the front of the classification with four strokes ahead of the American Lauren Stephenson (65, -6). Five other players, led by American Mina Harigae shared third place with a record of 66 strokes (-5).

Hataoka, 22, was inspired throughout the round with series of two, three and four consecutive birdies to reach 10. The Japanese golfer closed the round with four consecutive birdies from hole 15 to 18 without having a rival to cast a shadow.

Regarding the Spanish participation, Azahara Munoz she finished the round with a record of 69 strokes (-2) that left her in twenty-seventh place, which she shares with 16 other players. Carlota Ciganda signed 70 (-1), which left her in 44th place, which she shared with 20 more players, while Sobrón Moon finished with 74 hits (+3), in 117th place, and Nuria Iturrioz with 75 in 125.