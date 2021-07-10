The Japanese Hataoka continues to lead and Muñoz, Ciganda and Iturrioz exceed the cut

07/10/2021 at 05:35 CEST

The Japanese Nasa hataoka This time it was not perfect in the second round of the Marathon LPGA Classic tournament by delivering 69 hits (-2), but it was enough for it to continue as the leader with a cumulative 130 (-12), two advantage over the American Mina Harigae (132, -10).

Hataoka needed another streak of birdies to maintain the lead on Friday at the Marathon LPGA Classic. A day after making six birdies in a row in a 10-under 61 start, the 22-year-old Japanese golfer had four in a row at numbers 14-17 that saved her the day after she had previously made four bogeys. “My shots weren’t as good as yesterday,” Hataoka admitted. “I didn’t have so many opportunities and I did have a lot of problems, but I was able to fix that in the last part and get back up.” His lead was reduced from four to two strokes, with Harigae second after his second consecutive 66 (-5) bogey-free record.

Meanwhile, Spanish women’s golf completed a brilliant day in which three of its four who started in the tournament table managed to overcome the cut (par) and will be in the weekend’s competition. The best of the classified was again Azahara Munoz who finished with a record 70 (-1) for a cumulative record of 139 (-3) that left her in 37th place. Her compatriot, Carlota Ciganda, delivered a signed card of 71 (par) and reached 141 strokes (-1) to share the 56th position with 10 other players. He also passed the cut Nuria Iturrioz who made an excellent route for a record of 67 strokes (-4) that boosted her to position 67 with a cumulative of 142 (par).

The cross of the coin for Spanish golf was the elimination of Luna Sobrón, who repeated a 74-stroke card (+3), without having the option to fight to be in the weekend, where neither will the four representatives who entered in the main frame. Mexican María Fassi was the best with a signed card of 72 (+1) that was not enough to reach the pair of 142 after she had a record of 71 (pair) in the first round. The Chilean Valentina Haupt, the Ecuadorian Daniela Darquea and the Colombian Mariajo Uribe had fewer options, after all of them delivered signed cards above par and their accumulated were also superior.