The ‘Japanese’ business of the Mercadona owner that does not stop growing

Julián Contreras Jr.’s drastic decision before his television comeback: ‘There is no room for hate here’

Julián Contreras Jr. reappears this Saturday, March 27, on a television set to be interviewed but, before, he has made a drastic decision regarding his social networks. Carmen Ordóñez’s son has sent a message to his followers in which he announces the following: “My dear ones, I have removed the option to comment on the photos. At least, until tonight passes,” he explains. Julián, who will address today in the Deluxe “current affairs from my opinion and experience”, thus deactivates the possibility that people write any reaction that his words may elicit next to his images. “Those of you who follow me, you know that I take great care of my publications,” he stresses. “And yes, here I do not allow the” sauce “as many times I have been told,” he continues. “I’m sorry, I know that everyone has their opinion and will know how to find where to express it, but it will not be here,” he adds. Julián Contreras Jr. reaches out to his brothers, Francisco and Cayetano Rivera: ‘I have no resentment’ SEE GALLERY Julián Contreras has applied this measure because, as he says, on his Instagram “there is no room for hatred, frustration and, which is worse, machismo “. For this reason, he does not want his account to be able to “serve as an outlet for the unfortunate ones on duty,” he concludes. Carmina’s son returns to Telecinco about the documentary series by Rocío Carrasco that premiered last Sunday where the protagonist recounts, among other issues, the episodes of alleged mistreatment suffered by her ex-partner, Antonio David Flores. In this sense, Julián Contreras Jr. will recall what he considers a similar experience lived in the bosom of his family when his mother was married to her third husband, Ernesto Neyra. Twenty years ago, Carmen Ordóñez also denounced on the small screen – in the now-defunct Crónicas Marcianas – the alleged attacks she had received from the dancer during the two years of her marriage, from 1997 to 1999. The heartbreaking testimony of Julián Contreras Jr. on the situation they are going through SEE GALLERY The ex-wife of Paquirri and Julián Contreras assured then that her youngest son had been an eyewitness to these mistreatments, as well as that she was trying to hide from her other descendants, Francisco and Cayetano Rivera, what was happening: “I denied to the elders what was happening, without knowing that Julian was telling his brothers. My father was still alive and as a woman it seems to me to have very little dignity to hook up with a man so much as to bear all that I have endured. “, it counted. Much later, in 2018, Julián Contreras stated in the TVE program Lazos de sangre that “I lived through very rough things and that is why I am very sorry for what she suffered. Those who think that my mother saw this as an opportunity to attract attention, Let them know that she never needed to do that, “he said. Carmen Ordóñez’s lawsuit against Ernesto Neyra also reached the courts but was dismissed in 2002 due to lack of evidence, according to the instruction court number 6 of Madrid. Julián Contreras already knows his nephew, the son of Cayetano Rivera, what has he said about him?