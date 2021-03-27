The ‘Japanese’ business of the Mercadona owner that does not stop growing

Juan Roig, president of Mercadona, and a Kento shop. (Sources: Rober Solsona / Europa Press via Getty Images; Instagram/@kento.shop)

It is well known that Juan Roig operates in other business environments apart from Mercadona, especially due to his Lanzadera accelerator and his Angels investment fund. In this case, the former bet heavily on an idea under the name Kento, in which the latter has finally ended up investing.

The result could not be more hopeful, reaching an important opening rate despite a small slip that meant the closure of one of the stores, the one on Calle Cirilo Amoròs in Valencia. Precisely there, the company maintains three stores open in the city center, to which the Mercabanyal open-air gastronomic market has recently joined.

Kento, as defined by Lanzadera, “is a concept of urban restoration inspired by Japanese take away gastronomy”. Their boxes, prepared daily by Asian chefs, offer variety: sushi, bento, niguiri, don and salads, beyond their homemade sauces.

It is not a revolutionary bet, but Spain is not yet very consolidated and out there the idea has a lot of capacity for growth.

Another project that under the protection of Roig looks like it is going to become a regular in street gastronomy in our country and that has just taken its first steps. For now, on Tripadvisor it has established itself as a reliable place for lovers of Japanese food in the capital of Túria with a 4.5 mark, based on the opinions of its customers. The most prominent section is service, a key factor in any business that is provided, but even more so in hospitality.

Juan Roig gets it right again without spending a lot of money.

