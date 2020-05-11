On Thursday morning, a long line of cars waited outside the CUCS, the University Center for Health Sciences in Guadalajara, capital of the Mexican state of Jalisco. In the parking lot, about twenty doctors, nurses and students were preparing their instruments to start the day. Since April 14, the CUCS opens its doors every morning to test the covid-19 on request. Two hours, from eight to ten. Applicants telephone and the center makes an appointment for the following day. On Thursday more than 100 arrived, on the average of the previous days.

At eight o’clock the guards opened the door and let the first cars pass. The drivers drove through a circuit of tables and white suits, until they reached the indicated position. “It’s like Kentucky,” said the circuit coordinator, the public health Adolfo López Corona, with a half smile, as if it were the tenth time he said the same thing.

Doctors took samples without the occupants leaving the vehicles. It didn’t take more than 10 minutes for each test. “The commitment is to deliver the results in less than 72 hours,” said López Corona.

Despite being the fourth most populous state in Mexico, with more than eight million inhabitants, Jalisco had 593 covid-19 infections and 54 deaths until Sunday. Much less of the more than 9,700 infections and 648 deaths registered in Mexico City, the most affected area in the country. The local government attributes its success to the early confinement measures it took. However, the quarantine begins to loosen in the State. On a multi-day tour of Guadalajara and its metropolitan area, EL PAÍS observed open restaurants with full tables and heavy traffic. Several of the sources consulted for the preparation of this report agree that the State is experiencing a “relaxation”.

In Jalisco, containment measures started early. In mid-March, when the capital hosted the Vive Latino festival, Jalisco closed the Chivas soccer game to the public. The universities sent their students home before the date indicated by the Ministry of Education. And the use of the face mask became mandatory. In April, the governor, Enrique Alfaro, published a video on networks announcing the obligation to stay home, unless it was inevitable.

Confinement has been a theme throughout Mexico. In general, quarantine has been voluntary almost everywhere, not so much because of the democratic spirit of the Government, but because of the logistical inability to lock up a country that lives outside the door. Alfaro’s decision surprised by its forcefulness. Also for the severe tone used in the video. It seemed that Jalisco would live an Italian or Spanish quarantine: strict.

Another fight was testing. For Alfaro and his team, doing as many quick tests as possible was a must. They looked at South Korea, which flattened the contagion curve quickly and wanted to follow suit, but the federal government found that there was no reliable rapid test on the market. Alfaro criticized the spokesman for the federal government, Hugo López-Gatell, but there was no going back, so the local government settled for the tests that it could do, the famous PCRs.

And they wanted to do many. In addition to those of the federal government, the University of Guadalajara, through the CUCS and the civil hospitals of the Jalisco capital, began their own round of tests. The more than 100 daily they do at the CUCS make up the entity’s extra effort. Other regions, in the case of Nuevo León, for example, also do extra tests, in addition to those of the federal government. As of this Saturday, Jalisco registers almost 10,000 tests, a third of which have been done by the university, civil hospitals and a few, 600, by private laboratories.

The situation seemed controlled in Jalisco. The State had organized a detection system with the university and the hospitals, complementary to the federal one. The quarantine and the mask would do the rest. Meanwhile, the Executive of Alfaro sent a message of harshness: the quarantine is fulfilled. For weeks, social networks have been collecting videos of police officers rebuking or arguing with people who do not comply with the quarantine every few days, or helicopters flying over the city, trying to prevent crowds. This week it emerged that one of the police helicopters had descended on a pediment to chase players away with bursts of dust.

The reality is surprising because the quarantine is not actually carried out. On Thursday, before the tests of the covid-19 at the CUCS began, the Federalismo road, one of the most important in Guadalajara, looked crowded with vehicles. The Juárez avenue, that runs next to the historical center, the same. And López Mateos Avenue, which crosses the capital from north to south and becomes the highway to Colima, the same. In the parking lot of the university center, Dr. López Corona said: “The measures have been relaxed, despite the recommendations. It has been gradual. We have seen that the overcrowding of a large part of the population generates anxiety ”.

On Wednesday night, the waiters at a famous taqueria on Chapultepec Avenue worked overtime to serve customers, who came to stand in line at the door. The taqueria served 24 tables instead of the usual 48, to allow distance between diners, but at one point in the night they placed more tables. In other restaurants, the play is similar: fewer tables than usual. The previous day, at a meat-and-juice restaurant, a local delicacy, the waiters accommodated the groups at separate tables. Between table and table there would be no more than 20 centimeters.

For the lawyer Ricardo Villanueva Lomelí, rector of the University of Guadalajara, the current “relaxation” is somewhat cyclical. “We have experienced it two or three times,” he explains, “every eight or nine days it happens. Last week was still the confinement, but of course, [los empresarios] they are in an economic predicament. ”

Villanueva also points to López Gatell. “There are communications that we are doing well that do not help, because people relax,” he argues. Villanueva refers to a statement by the spokesman this week, when he said that Mexico had managed to flatten the contagion curve.

For the infectologist Jaime Andrade, director of the civil hospitals in Guadalajara, he also criticized the statements by López-Gatell and added that “sprouting is a danger.” In Mexico, he explains, the 80-15-5 rule is not followed. This rule states that 80% of those infected with the coronavirus will not experience severe symptoms, 15% will need to be hospitalized and only 5% will require intensive care. “In Mexico we hospitalize 30%”, ditch.

President Villanueva says that every so often you have to give a “squeeze.” At Easter, hundreds of people took the car to the coast or to Lake Chapala, and right afterwards, Alfaro ordered confinement. Will he shake again? ?

Meanwhile, Jalisco is still pending the tests, to do all that it can and detect any indication of an upturn in infections. In the CUCS parking lot, Dr. López Corona alternates optimistic and pessimistic comments, the capacity of the university’s testing system and the indolence of the population. “Many people here believe that all this is a government invention, a story,” he says resignedly. In front of him, doctors, nurses and volunteers wrapped in pandemic suits continue with their swabs, nose after nose, throat after throat, hunting for the virus.

