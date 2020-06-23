Jaguar has updated the I-Pace, its brand new electric SUV, and has done so to provide it with more technology and more connectivity thanks to a new, more advanced and simple infotainment system at the same time. The Jaguar I-Pace has also expanded its available body color palette, debuts new wheel designs, and comes with a three-phase charger for faster charging at home.

A more advanced infotainment system, with more functions but more intuitive to use

The I-Pace will be the first Jaguar to release the new Pivi Pro infotainment system of the British brand. Jaguar ensures that it is more intuitive, faster and with a easier navigation to use that in the previous Touch Pro Duo system. Navigation uses self-learning algorithms to optimize the route and now displays the expected level of load on arrival to the target.

Jaguar I-Pace MY2021 driving position.

Specific functions for electric cars such as information on nearby charging stations, prices, recharging times, etc. have also been improved. Jaguar ensures that it has also improved algorithm that calculates remaining autonomy to provide a more accurate estimate.

The new infotainment system comes with a 10-inch main display and is complemented by the 12.3-inch display of digital instrumentation, which now has new graphics and presents information more clearly. The news also includes the full Spotify integration in the operating system.

The Jaguar I-Pace debuts colors (Portofino Blue in the picture), new wheel designs, and front grille finish.

In the center console, below the main screen there is another 5-inch display between the rotary controls, and just below there is now a surface to charge the mobile wirelessly. The I-Pace now comes with an integrated eSIM, is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and allows remote software update (SOTA).

The Jaguar I-Pace now comes with a built-in 11 kW three phase charger

With this update, the Jaguar I-Pace now comes with a three-phase charger built-in as standard, which allows to recharge to powers of 11 kW in alternating current and recover 53 km of autonomy per hour (according to WLTP autonomy figures). A full charge from vacuum requires 8.6 hours with this charger.

It now comes with a built-in three phase charger.

Although Jaguar has included this charger thinking about domestic recharge, in Spain most homes have a single-phase installation, so the Jaguar wallbox will be limited to 7 kW. In this case, 35 km of autonomy per hour can be achieved, and a full charge requires 12 hours and 45 minutes. Remember that the I-Pace homologates 470 km of WLTP autonomy.

In addition to the above, Jaguar has also equipped the I-Pace with a cabin ionizer capable of filtering PM2.5 particles (ultra-fine, potentially very harmful to health), a new grill finish, new tire designs and a palette of paints with three new colors: Caldera Red, Portofino Blue and Eiger Gray.