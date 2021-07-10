The Jaguar E-Type also points to the fashion of the ‘restomod’ and returns with 400 hp of power

E-Type UK is a restorer specializing in one of the classics par excellence: the Jaguar E-Type. From its headquarters, located in Kent (United Kingdom), it has revealed that it will light a new brand called Unleashed that will dedicate itself to something very fashionable today in the motor world: the restomod. It will therefore produce custom-restored Jaguars, but with performance and equipment adapted to the latest advances. Taking this into account, our headline may not surprise you: The Jaguar E-Type is back, but now it has 400 hp.

And it is that the first model that will pass through the hands of Unleashed will be an el Jaguar E-Type Series III. Or what is the same: the last version of the British model that went on the market before it was withdrawn. The truth is that the aesthetic adjustments are minimal since the objective is to preserve the unmistakable essence of the original car. For example, a new grille, chrome bumpers and LED headlights have been added, which are undoubtedly the most renewed part of the coupe.

The interior of the Jaguar E-Type features comforts more typical of the present time than of the sixties. Not surprisingly, Unleashed has added a start button, heated seats, LED lighting and a sound system with Bluetooth connectivity. It also has materials such as black leather with yellow contrast stitching for the dashboard and brown leather upholstery for the seats and for the trim on the doors and the center console. However, the British restorer offers the possibility of customizing the cabin according to the tastes (and purchasing power) of the driver.

4,000 working hours

The bulk of the updates focuses on both the mechanics and the tuning of the Jaguar E-Type. Thanks to them, you now have a V12 that goes from the original 5.3 liters to about 6.1 liters. The power it delivers has also grown remarkably since goes from 272 to 400 hp. The dancing partner of this engine is a five-speed manual transmission.

To this must be added a series of novelties that include the arrival of a new fuel injection system, a sports exhaust with ceramic coating, a lightened flywheel, radiators, coolers, improved brakes with four-piston calipers, adjustable dampers, new suspension bushings and improved stabilizer bars.

As you could have imagined, Unleashed’s Jaguar E-Type exclusivity is priced at £ 325,000 (379,306 euros, according to the current exchange rate). A figure that does not include the donor car for the rest and that the restorer justifies in the time they need to invest in each unit to offer the benefits detailed above: 4,000 hours.

Source: E-Type UK