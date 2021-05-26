The ‘Jack Sparrow’ from Vigo gets his way and manages to marry before the same judge who denied them permission

Berto and María, the couple who rose to fame last April after being denied marriage in a Vigo court because he was dressed as a pirate, like the fictional character Captain Jack Sparrow, have achieved this Wednesday become husband and wife in the same court, dressed in the same way and before the same judge who then prevented it and to which they denounced.

“We have succeeded. In the end, a simple wedding became more of an act of protest,” Berto said at the exit of the court, who has encouraged those who feel unfairly treated to claim, because their marriage “is an example that things can be achieved.”

What was it that changed between the first failed attempt at marriage, on April 23, and the second attempt on Wednesday? According to Berto, nothing: “There are graphic tests, videos and images in which I lent myself to do what we did today: take off my wig and hat. But they did not accept. I don’t know what happened today, “he told the press dressed as a pirate before a swarm of cameras.

From the Superior Court of Justice of Galicia they point out that this Wednesday, when agreeing to remove the wig and hat, Berto could be identified as established by law, which was not exactly the case a month ago.

The truth is Alberto Carreira, as the Jack Sparrow from Vigo is actually called, and his now wife María Salinas, denounced the judge that on April 23 he prevented them from getting married and that he married them this Wednesday, a complaint that the Court of Instruction number 8 of Vigo decided to file a few days later.

The couple, together with the court where they were married.SALVADOR SAS / EFE

The couple, after requesting the appropriate legal advice, admitted the formal objection of the investigating court, but not the substantial one, for which they have made the decision to do not appeal said car, “allowing it to acquire firmness and thus be able to expedite the way to file a complaint with all the appropriate formalities.”

They will, they explained at the time, “by his full conviction that the action of the magistrate was not in accordance with the law “, and yes “deeply unjust and arbitrary”. A complaint, they have explained at the doors of the court, that they do not plan to withdraw, despite the fact that the judge who has made them husband and wife is the same.

“If she had agreed to talk to us -do not ask for forgiveness, because we do not have the gift of forgiving anyone, simply speaking-, we would not have filed the complaint, it would have been a bad day, we were getting married, period. It has not seen fit, and we are not going to see fit to withdraw the complaint, “Berto anticipated.

The judicial end of that story remains to be seen and, although “It is not pleasant for a person against whom you are complaining to marry you”, As Berto explains, what is truly relevant is that he and his partner are now officially spouses and that they have managed to take that step in the presence of their children and dressed as they intended to do it: he as a pirate (without a hat or wig) and she as a Galician.