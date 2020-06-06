IVAM Governing Council Meeting, held this Friday

The governing council of the Institut Valencià d’Art Modern (IVAM) approved this afternoon the bases of the international competition that next September will choose the new director of the museum. It will not be José Miguel García Cortés, because the current manager has declined to appear at the call after not renewing his six-year contract. Yes, there has been evidence of discomfort within the organ. The bases have been approved with four abstentions of the eight non-institutional members, plus that of Cortés himself, and nine votes in favor. Therefore, the result has been nine to five. The abstention of the professor of Aesthetics Román de la Calle due to telematic problems and not having previously delegated his vote in a session chaired by the Minister of Culture, Vicent Marzà, has been annulled.

The approved bases indicate that the evaluation committee must be 75% integrated by experts and representatives of civil society. The Governing Council has determined that the experts of the commission are: Vicent Todolí (ex-director of the Tate Modern in London), Manuel Borja-Villel (director of the Reina Sofía National Museum), Iwona Blazwick (director of the Whitechapel Gallery in London) and Bernard Blistène (director of the Museum of Modern Art at the Pompidou Center in Paris)

At the meeting, at least five councilors have expressed their institutional respect but also their discomfort with the forms and the procedure. In fact, they have signed a text agreed by the eight non-institutional members in which they say that they have screeched “that the need to hold a contest and the basis for it should not be brought before the table of the governing council”, as indicated to this newspaper José Luis Cueto, vice-rector for Culture of the Polytechnic University of Valencia. Such criticism of the procedure for one party should not have an impact on the vote. “We were handed the bases the same day that they tell us that there should be a contest for the modification of the contract, on May 20,” he explained.

The Minister of Culture has insisted throughout the meeting that the IVAM law approved in 2018 obliges the two positions of manager and artistic direction to be split, which Cortés now holds, and that, therefore, a new one had to be called competition. It has also affected that all members were made aware of the possibility of making contributions to the bases. And at the beginning of his speech, he praised the work carried out by Cortés and his team in the last six years.

When Marzà communicated the decision to call a new contest to Cortes 15 days ago, the current director of the IVAM disagreed and began a series of interventions and statements in various media criticizing and confronting the Ministry. He has even suggested that there were political reasons behind his non-renewal, although he previously admitted to this newspaper that, during his tenure, there has been no political interference.

At the end of the Governing Council, Cortés told this newspaper that the abstentions of the Governing Council and the lack of debate on the bases should make people think. “With more dialogue, more participation and more transparency, this situation would not have been reached. With more dialogue, neither the directors’ association nor the art gallery confederation would have issued communications [en defensa de su continuidad] nor would the advisory council have resigned. Members who are not political officials have abstained [aunque tres han votado a favor]”He stated. Cortés has assured that “the conditions do not exist” to enter the contest and that he will not endorse the contest with his name. “I will be until the last day of my contract and I will try to do my best to transfer the position and help the new management as much as possible,” he added. Cortés was chosen managing director by a contest

Vicent Marzà, for his part, has stated that he is “very happy with the approval” of the bases based on the Code of Good Practice in Valencian Culture to face the new stage of the “main Valencian museum space”. “The bases seek excellence at the international level and the challenge to Valencian society,” he added.

In addition to the aforementioned experts, the evaluation committee will also be made up of the following representatives of civil society linked to art: Ricard Silvestre, doctor of Fine Arts and researcher at the Institute of Educational Creativity and Innovations at the University of Valencia, and Virginia Paniagua, PhD in Art and Humanities and member of Interfaces Cultural Mideciant-CAAC. Both at the proposal of the Taula de les Arts Visuals of the Valencian Community. Two representatives are appointed by the Administration and the Governing Council has agreed that they be the regional secretary for Culture and Sports, Raquel Tamarit and the general director for Culture and Heritage, Carmen Amoraga.

Statement from eight members of the governing council

At night, the eight members of the governing council sent their joint statement explaining how the counselor called them on the phone on May 20 to ask them for contributions to the bases in the following days. “In this conjuncture of precipitation, the appointed members declined to participate, considering that we should have faced this process with greater foresight and not with such tight times and the media echo that was beginning to surround the process,” the text states.

“The IVAM has recovered much of its prestige in recent years, both for the undoubted commitment of the Generalitat Valenciana to improve its budget and for the good work done by the team led by José Miguel García Cortés, as well as by the Advisory Council that resigned a few days ago. Our attitude in the Governing Council will continue to be vigilant and at the same time constructive in the future, since we consider that this is the task that Valencian society expects of us ”, concludes the statement.

The members at no time speak of Cortés’ dismissal or dismissal, as has been pointed out from the IVAM director, nor is the need to call a contest questioned, but rather emphasizes the lack of foresight and haste in the performance of the administration.