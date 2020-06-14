The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) included the Malpelo Flora and Fauna Sanctuary, an island that is part of the Unesco World Heritage Site and is located in the Colombian Pacific, on the Green List of Protected and Conserved Areas of the world

. –

As part of the celebration of World Oceans Day, the IUCN recognized Malpelo because its « model of governance, of management, which is of recognized compliance in its effectiveness and that gives it a perpetual title that in the following five years it will be recognized worldwide that it complies with management standards ».

« Management is not only important in the sanctuary, but articulated with its buffer area, which is considered to be the ‘Yuruparí- management district-Malpelo‘, which entails protecting the oceans, ecosystems and migratory species, such as sharks, « said the chairman of the Green List Committee of the IUCN in Colombia, Sandra Valenzuela.

. / National Navy

The sanctuary – which has an extension of 2.6 million hectares and is part of the jurisdiction of the municipality of Buenaventura, Colombia’s main port in the Pacific – was included in 2006 on the Unesco World Heritage List for wealth of its marine life.

Despite being uninhabited, Malpelo It is visited annually by numerous scientists and diving practitioners with the permission of the National Navy, which watches over its waters.

« Colombia is committed to the effective management of its protected areas and for this reason, at this moment, three national parks in Colombia are part of that green list: the Galeras National Natural Park, the Tatamá National Park and the Gorgona National Park, « said Julia Miranda, general director of National Natural Parks of Colombia.

According to the Colombian Government, the inclusion of Malpelo It will allow the authorities to access other technical and financial collaboration strategies for its conservation, as well as strengthen the actions to achieve it.

The sanctuary is also recognized as an Area of ​​Importance for Bird Conservation (AICA), Joya Marina de Colombia, Marine Area of ​​Ecological or Biological Importance (EBSA) and Global Oceanic Refuge, today known as « Blue Park ».