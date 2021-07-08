The ITVs will carry out a new test soon: who will have to pass it?

With ITVs already operating at full capacity for about a year after the interruption caused by the incidence of the coronavirus pandemic, it seems that little by little we are returning to normality. It is time, therefore, to incorporate new features and improvements in the inspection procedures., which will soon be modified with lupon arrival of a new test that will affect all passenger cars that have to undergo inspection. What are we talking about?

Today there is a great consensus when it comes to the issue of contamination: there is no single type of pollution as such, but rather It is possible to speak of polluting emissions, also light pollution and, obviously, also noise pollution. It is precisely in this last line that the new test that will arrive at the ITV of the whole country in a while is heading.

Yes: ITVs will carry out noise tests on passenger cars that come to their facilities for routine inspections, noise tests that will aim to determine if a vehicle in question is complying with the sound parameters under which it was homologated, Also allowing to detect possible alterations in the exhaust system of the car.

The ITV will do noise tests, but … when?

These tests are not new, not even in our own country: in the Valencian Community these types of controls are carried out, although they do not have a “qualifying” nature, so that it is reduced to a simple informative data that refers to sound of the unit in question. After the application of the new guidelines that come from the European Union, this data will cease to be informative and will be one more element to control.

These tests will reach the ITVs throughout the country (and also to other countries in the European environment) from 2023, when they will become mandatory. From then on, all passenger cars that attend the ITV will also have to undergo the noise test, a test that until now was reserved for motorcycles. To determine if the vehicle is complying with the law, different databases will be consulted in order to compare the theoretical homologation values ​​with the values ​​that the vehicle is actually yielding.

The arrival of these tests is not without issues, since it is unknown how these measurements will be carried out, especially if we take into account that the ambient sound level of an ITV station is not, in general, low. Will the installation of new measurement systems be necessary? Will this installation affect the price that the user pays for undergoing the ITV?

On June 1, new changes to the ITV came into force

It is not the only novelty, since just a few weeks ago, on June 1, 2021, more changes in the technical procedures of the ITV came into force, which modified some criteria and tests for vehicles. In this way, the fact of equipping an ABS system and that it does not workRegardless of the age of the vehicle, it is now a serious fault instead of a minor defect as before.

Something similar happens with the exterior rear-view mirrors, which must be properly anchored to the car body. If this is not the case, we will face a serious defect that will prevent us from successfully passing the inspection.