The ITV releases changes in June: all the new regulations

Minor defects that become serious, a new regulation for the rear view mirrors or the verification of new data are some of the novelties that the ITV incorporates from June 1.

May 27, 2021 (11:50 CET)

The ITV continue to update their supervision system of the cars. If less than a year ago we will tell you how electronics or security systems became part of the new inspections, today we know that Starting next June 1, the stations will also implement new regulations that will affect you when going to the appointment.

As reported from AECA-ITV, the association that integrates practically all ITVs in Spain, is on June 1, therefore, when the so-called new revision 7.5.0 of the Procedural Manual ITV. This new text, as we say, incorporates major regulatory changes to adapt inspections to new technologies and specify standards more clearly. We already summarize the main novelties:

Changes in ABS regulation

One of the major modifications affect the ABS, when it is not mandatory to wear it. And it would directly affect a change in the severity of the malfunction of this system. From now on, if the anti-lock brakes shows any type of failure or breakdown during the inspection, it will go to be considered as a minor defect and not as a serious one, we remember that the latter automatically generated a direct rejection in the inspection and disabled the vehicle to circulate. Not now.

Changes in the regulation of rear view mirrors

Another great novelty will arrive in June at the regulations governing rear view mirrors. Since that date, the possible detachment of this important element of visibility passes, on the contrary, to considered as a serious defect and will lead to the rejection, therefore, of the ITV. So caution.

A defect in the detachment of a mirror becomes serious and implies the rejection of the ITV.

Changes to data checking

Besides, the new ITV regulation It also establishes since June the possibility that the stations Check the data on the driving license through the General Vehicle Registry of the DGT, in case it has not been presented at the ITV.

Changes to UK vehicle registration

Another novelty comes into force as changes as a result of Brexit. We now talk about the vvehicles from the UK they want enroll in Spain after 12/31/2020. The new version of the Procedure Manual iIt already includes these as vehicles from third countries (therefore not belonging to the European Economic Area) and will have to comply with all the necessary requirements of this new standard, including new import procedures.

Anti Covid-19 Protocol Regulations

Finally, the new Procedural Manual also maintains all the hygiene and ITV prevention measures to guarantee safety regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Among the latest modifications implemented is that OBD reading is limited to certain vehicles only to reduce the possibility of contagion. The objective is to avoid the reading of the gas emissions test on board of all vehicles by the inspector. Yes, it will apply to industrial vehicles over 3,500 kg and buses.