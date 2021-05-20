The ITF Villa de Madrid Circuit brings us back to tomorrow’s tennis

As all good fans know, elite tennis It is not just the big tournaments on the calendar: in any tournament professional, of any category, you can enjoy the evolutions of some of the best tennis players in the world. A ranking of 500, ATP or WTA, means that in the whole world there are little more than 400 tennis players better than the one we have before our eyes. This is, in part, a truism – or rather, the reminder of a evidence-, but it serves to point out that ITF tournaments advantageously stand up to comparison with any type of sporting event.

In Spain, moreover, the principle that One of the pillars of the strength of our tennis and therefore of its chain of relief is the proliferation of this type of tournaments. In them, young people who want to climb positions make their first weapons, and have the option of scoring and achieving quality competition without the economic cost of running the world in search of tournaments, which may well make a talent without great economic possibilities it is lost and that, on the other hand, in Spain they are used more and better.

With these premises it has been presented in the Madrid’s Racket City the ITF Villa de Madrid 2021 Circuit: Four appointments, male and female, in some of the most historic clubs in the capital, and which represent the effective return of elite tennis to Madrid after the Mutua Madrid Open dispute. Tournaments belong to ITF circuit and are endowed with $ 25,000 each and will be played on CD Heather Osuna (VII Open Arcadis, female, June 7 to 13), Racket City (XVII ITF Villa de Madrid, female, June 14 to 20), Racket City again (XIX ITF Villa de Madrid, male, September 13-19) and CT Alameda (LVI Copa Alameda, male, October 25 to 31).

The circuit, organized by the clubs and the Madrid Tennis Federation, has the support of the City of Madrid Y Volvo as the main sponsor. Alicia Martn Prez, representative of the institution and Jorge Muoz, of the company, attended the opening ceremony together with the president of the Madrid Tennis Federation Juan Luis ‘Tati’ Rascn and representatives of the clubs.

Players of Rafael’s caliber have passed through these tournaments in previous seasons. Nadal -who played his first professional match at Heather Osuna- and, more modernly, Sara Sorribes, Paula Badosa or the French Corentin Moutet: It is said that practically all the great players and players start their careers in these tournaments. After a few months of great difficulty for the whole sport, tennis is reactivated. These tournaments are a great opportunity to safely return to the stands.