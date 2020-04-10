The International Tennis Federation It has been, we do not know if the first to take these measures, but at least the first to communicate them. As is happening in the most important companies or clubs in the world, the restructuring of expenses, in the absence of income, has led to a series of cuts, which in the case of the ITF have gone in all directions. With tennis canceling all its tournaments and with such negative forecasts, there is no activity or income, a circumstance that has forced the entity chaired by David Haggerty to take serious measures.

“Although postponing events and prioritizing safety is the appropriate response in these exceptional circumstances, it has resulted in a number of complex challenges, including a significant loss of revenue. To safeguard jobs and protect the long-term health of our organization and our sport, the ITF is implementing a series of measures, effective as of today, including project savings, a job protection system for employees and the use of funds from ITF reserves. “

ITF President Davis Haggerty agreed to a 30% reduction in his salary. It is unknown how much the American tennis chief earns, but the website ‘The Games’ reported that Haggery received $ 642,000 in 2017. The ITF Senior Team will also have a 20% cut in his salary. Meanwhile, those other workers from lower sectors will lose 10% of their wages. In addition to salary cuts, half of the staff will be temporarily suspended.

“The situation we face represents a fundamental challenge for our organization and our sport,” Haggerty said in the statement released. “Our purpose is to ensure the long-term growth and sustainability of our sport in collaboration with our 210 member countries, so we are making difficult decisions in the short term so that we can continue to pass tennis on to future generations around the world.”

