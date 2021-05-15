The Italian was with the ‘slicks’ at all times in difficult conditions

05/15/2021 at 1:33 PM CEST

Nil Banos

Andrea Migno he is the first rider in the small class to repeat pole position this season. The dynamism was cut in the first place. In a course in which in the first four ‘qualys’ there had been four different names occupying the privileged position, today it was time to repeat. And the Italian did.

He played it a bit Migno in a complicated Q2. And it is that the rain returned to make an appearance right in the first bars of the session. The timed equator had been passed and no driver had managed to set a first time. Everyone feeling the track and seeing if they changed tires to face that second and last section of the session.

MotoGP on DAZN available live and on demand. Subscribe and start your month for free

Andrea Migno did not make that change of strategy and thought. The Moto3 poleman decided to risk everything to the slicks after seeing how the track was not completely wet. “When the rain came I said to myself ‘I want to do another lap’, because until the tenth turn it was dry. I did another lap to see how the track was. I returned to the box and I commented that we had peace of mind because there was not too much water “he explained in the closed park after his arrival. “We have gone out again with the same rubber and it has turned out well. I want to thank everyone who works with me, because thanks to all of them I am here”, concluded the Italian ’16’.