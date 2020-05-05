Vincenzo Spadafora, Italian Minister of Sports, He assured this Tuesday that “at the end of May” it will be possible to decide if the 2019-2020 season of Serie A can be resumed. or it will have to be permanently abandoned.

“On May 4 we opened the individual training sessions, on the 18th we will open the teams’ and at the end of May it will be possible to say whether or not Series A will resume. It takes a little patience. If not, the alternative is to do what France did and close. But I don’t want this, “said Spadafora in an interview published Tuesday by the Italian newspaper” Corriere della Sera. “

“How can I say today if on June 14 Series A can be resumed? I don’t know, because I don’t have the scientific elements. More serious forecasts can be made in mid-May “, added.

The Minister of Sport stressed that he would be “happy” to give the go-ahead to the resumption of Serie A, It has been suspended since March 9, on matchday 26, but it will do so “only if the health of people in the world of football is protected.”

Starting this Monday, Serie A clubs are preparing their return to training, individually, and Sassuolo was the first to jump onto the pitch.

