In Italy, it is becoming increasingly difficult for Series A to resume. Vincenzo Spadafora, Italian Minister of Youth and Sports Policy, who urges club presidents to think about next season. He believes that they should follow in the footsteps of French Ligue 1 and the Dutch Eredvisie “if we don’t want to have any doubts.”

«Between this Wednesday and tomorrow the contacts between the technical-scientific committee and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), which previously presented a protocol on training considered insufficient, will continue. But resuming training does not mean resuming the championship. If we do not want to have doubts, it is enough to follow the line of France and the Netherlands, they have abandoned, “said Spadafora in an interview with Italian television La 7.

The truth is that in France and the Netherlands the season has been suspended and in Italy they plan to continue on their way. At the moment it has been decreed that soccer teams can train again from next May 18 in their respective sports cities, while professional athletes who practice individual sports have permission to resume their activity on May 4.

This situation has generated quite a controversy in the transalpine country. From Serie A they want to resume the competition because otherwise the economic losses can be very large. However, the minister does not see anything clear: «I honestly I see the way to resume the competition smaller and smaller. The theme of the training sessions is different, but if I were a president of a Serie A club I would start thinking about next season ».

“As Minister of Sport I would be crazy if I discriminated football, which brings money to the entire sports system, but if the competition cannot be resumed safely, we will be obliged to stop. It is absurd that three or four presidents do not understand it, “concluded Spadafora.