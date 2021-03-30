The Italian Sonego goes to the second round after leaving the Colombian Galán on the road

Mar 30, 2021 at 4:17 AM CEST

EFE / Miami

The Colombian Daniel Galán was eliminated this Monday in the third round of the Miami Masters 1000 at the hands of the Italian Lorenzo Sonego, which was imposed by 7-6 (6-8) and 3-6, and in the second round he will be measured with the best of the pulse between the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipás and the Japanese Kei Nishikori.

Galán, number 113 in the world rankings, had the best participation of his career in an ATP tournament in Miami. The 24-year-old from Santander raised the illusion of exceeding his limits by breaking the Italian’s serve in the third game. He had a 4-1 lead in the match, but the Italian, number 34 on the ATP list, appealed to patience and precision to change the adverse story.

Gaitán, who was a semifinalist in the ATP 250 in Santiago de Chile, had two set points, but coldly Sonego led the encounter to sudden death, which he resolved with a 6-8. What seemed to be hinting at a contested second heat was soon blurred by the Colombian mistakes that, without gas, gave up his serve in the middle and ended up losing 3-6.

While Sonego awaits a new rival in Miami, the Colombian Galán prepares his suitcases to travel to the native country of his executioner today to contest the ATP 250 in Cagliari, where he will be from the qualifying phase.