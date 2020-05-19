The Italian Sports Minister, Vincenzo Spadafora, reported this Tuesday that the Scientific Technical Committee gave the go-ahead for the Serie A clubs to return to group training and assured on May 28 they will meet with the Football Federation (FIGC) and the Italian League to decide the date on which to will resume competition.

“The Scientific Technical Committee has approved the FIGC protocol for the resumption of team training of football clubs. It’s great news, group training can be resumed, “he reported. Spadafora in an interview on national television “Rai”.

The Scientific Technical Committee accepted a new protocol that does not foresee armored concentrations of several weeks in sports centers and softened requests in case of positive for coronavirus in the workforce.

“If there is a positive case, the infected will be quarantined and the others can continue working, but controlled. It is correct that football can be resumed safely, “said Spadafora.

Initially, the Scientific Technical Committee ordered that the entire team be quarantined for fifteen days in the event of a coronavirus-positive player, but revised this point at the request of the FIGC.

The clubs, which have been training with individual sessions since May 4, will be able to start with group exercises, which increases optimism about the options to resume Series A, stop since March 9.

“On May 28 I called (the president of the FIGC, Gabriele) Gravina and to (the president of Series A, Paolo) Dal Pino to decide on a safe date to resume Serie A. If the championship resumes, it must be ended and all solutions are useful, including a playoff, “he said. Spadafora.

“Doing like France and abandoning everything would have been easier. But I did not want to make this decision, just as I did not want to give certain dates for a restart when we did not have enough data. Now that we can, it is correct to do so,” he concluded.

