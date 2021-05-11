The Italian Federation threatens Juventus: “It will be out of Serie A if it remains in the Super League”

The pressures continue with the founding teams of the Superliga. This time it was the turn of Gabriele gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation, who has threatened Juventus with expulsion from Serie A if he does not abandon the project in which they are still linked Real Madrid, Barcelona and the Turin team.

These three teams continue to keep their words after 12 clubs decided to abandon the project and last Saturday they released a joint statement denouncing pressures and offenses from both the UEFA as well as other local organizations. The last of these has been the Italian Football Federation, which has threatened Juventus with an expulsion from the A series if he continues to adhere to the Super League.

«If Juve does not withdraw from the Super League, it will be out of Serie A. Another nine teams returned, there are three others that are resisting. Among them, as you know, is Juventus. If at the time of registering for the new season of Serie A they have not withdrawn from the Super League, Juve would be excluded, “said Gabriele Gravina in an appearance before the media. The top president of Italian football also pointed out that: «There is a very clear rule of the International Olympic Committee and in our statutes. If the club does not accept it, I am sorry, but it will be out.

The president of the Italian Football Federation He also made clear his intention that “This pulse ends soon”. To date, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus continue to be the parents of a project boycotted by UEFA after its birth but which has a long history.