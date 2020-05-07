Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), assured on Monday that she will review the plan to resume soccer activity and that she will do everything possible to meet the necessary requirements to resume training on May 18.

“We work so that football can be resumed safely, not so that it can simply be resumed. We will continue to contact institutions with the desire to collaborate, advancing proposals, receiving observations and proposing solutions,” Gravina said in official statements published by FIGC.

“The FIGC technical-scientific commission has prepared a very rigid protocol, as all the sectors that want to reopen have done, but we are ready to integrate and modify it, receiving the indications of the same committee and the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI ) “, he added.

“As soon as it is improved, it will meet the necessary requirements for approval to resume activity on May 18,” the federal president concluded.

These statements come after the Italian government announced this Sunday that athletes from individual disciplines will be able to train from May 4, while those from team sports must wait on May 18.

The government was not completely convinced of the protocol provided by the FIGC two weeks ago in which it was proposed to return to train as a team, in disinfected and armored sports centers on May 4, after serological tests.

“The FIGC asked to meet with the Technical-Scientific Committee that assists the Government in managing the Covid-19 emergency to find a shared solution,” the Italian Federation reported in its official note.

“We are convinced of the path we have taken because it is serious and responsible. It is the only one that seeks the general interest of the country system and the Italian sports system, which, for various reasons, would also be affected by a definitive ‘stop’ in the championship of Series A, “he concluded.

