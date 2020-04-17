Italian football begins to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation, has ensured that confident teams can return to practice starting May 4. In addition, he acknowledges that the intention of the federation is that Series A matches can be seen again “between the end of May and the beginning of June”, always “with due caution and guarantees”.

“I hope that each team can play in its own stadium. If we project ourselves in the long term, I would like to give the Italians the hope that between the end of May and the beginning of June it will be possible to play also in the stadiums of northern Italy, “he said in an interview with the Italian radio station Rai Radio 1.

In addition, he explained that they have already transferred their plans to the Minister of Sports, Vincenzo Spadafora, and to the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza. «I share Spadafora’s hope of being able to restart training on May 4, with due caution and guarantees, “he said. “We are going to send our protocol to the government,” he said.

This protocol has been elaborated by a technical-scientific committee. «There will be a control period to guarantee the negatives of all those who participate in the matches.. If everyone tests negative, there is no problem of distancing or contagion, “he said, before speaking of the semifinals of the Italian Cup. «We are waiting for the calendar. I hope everyone can play in their own stadium, and if it is not possible, we will find alternative solutions, “he stressed.

Gravina assured that it is “a complex moment for Italy, for the economy and for football.” «With a sense of responsibility, availability and common sense, we will find the right path. Whoever calls for the cancellation of the season does not love football or Italians and take away hope in the future, “he warned.

Finally, the FIGC chief executive announced that there will be charity matches for the men’s and women’s teams in Bergamo, one of the epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, and that they hope that Milan, another of the most affected cities, will host the first public match of the Azzurra. «We wait, assuming the commitment together with the coach Roberto Mancini, to be able to play in Milan the first game of our national team behind closed doors“He concluded.