The Italian Fabio di Giannantonio marks the first reference

04/02/2021 at 3:30 PM CEST

The Italian Fabio di Giannantonio (Kalex) set the first reference in the opening session of free practice for the Doha Moto2 Grand Prix, which will be held this weekend, for the second time in a row, at the Losail circuit.

Di Giannantonio set a best time of 1: 59.931, just over a second behind the best time that Briton Sam Lowes (Kalex) achieved in official training last weekend, leader of the World Cup, who shot in 1: 58.726.

The first news came before the training even began, when the Spanish Marcos Ramírez’s withdrawal was confirmed, who suffered a fall last weekend in which there was a fissure of the head of the humerus, which forces him to continue his process. recovery without getting on the bike.

The Italian Di Giannantonio was, in addition, the first leader in the initial batch of Moto2, with a time of 2: 00.118, seconded at that time by the Spanish Raúl Fernández (Kalex) and the British Sam Lowes (Kalex), brilliant winner of the race. first race of the year, among which the Italian Marco Bezzecchi (Kalex) intervened shortly after.

One of the main drawbacks of the session, according to all the pilots, were the high temperatures registered by both the asphalt and the environment, which greatly affected its performance on the track.

These conditions were perhaps the ones that caused the fall of the Spanish Arón Canet, who in his second outing on the track suffered a fall at turn four that forced him to watch the rest of the training session from the television monitors, although at that time he was in fifth place. from the time table.

It was not until the final minutes that di Giannantonio himself lowered his time to 1: 59.931, pursued by Marco Bezzecchi and Sam Lowes and with a Spanish duo behind them, Raúl Fernández and Arón Canet, at the end sixth behind Raúl Fernández.

Xavier Vierge (Kalex) was in eighth position, with Jorge Navarro (Boscoscuro) in eleventh position. The 2020 Moto3 world champion, Albert Arenas, was in tenth position at the time, although in the end he was fifteenth, ahead of Héctor Garzó (Kalex) and Augusto Fernández (Kalex).