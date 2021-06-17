The Italian Daniele Orsato whistles the Spain-Poland on Saturday

06/17/2021 at 11:04 AM CEST

We already know the referee that this coming Saturday will whistle the momentous duel of Spain against Poland in the Cartuja Stadium. The second of this first qualifying phase of the Eurocup and where Luis Enrique’s selection could seal his classification for the next phase of the European continental tournament.

Encounter that will be led by the international referee Daniele Orsato, one of the best on the European continent. The 45-year-old referee has been a professional since 2006 and was chosen to lead last year’s edition of the Champions League between PSG and Bayern Munich in Porto.

This season has a close precedent with Spanish football as he was designated for the semi-final back in the top continental competition between Chelsea and Real Madrid at the Stanford Bridge Stadium. This season has also called the final of the Saudi Super Cup held last March. His CV in Italy is flawless with three editions of the Italian Cup final.

In the Champions League, there are four games that he has called this season in addition to the one mentioned in the semifinals and that meant the elimination of the white team. One of them was the round of 16 second leg at Stanford Bridge that pitted Chelsea against Atlético de Madrid and ended with a 2-0 London victory. In fact, the rojiblanco team is the team that has whistled the most times in Europe with a total of five. He has whistled six other Spanish clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Sevilla, Villarreal, Athletic Club de Bilbao, Valencia and Villarreal.

The only precedent with Spain was last September against Germany

As for the Spanish team, we have only one precedent and that is very close. It is about the duel against Germany of the League of Nations played on September 3, 2020 in German lands and that ended with a draw at one.

It will be the third time they have called Poland with a baggage of a victory for the Poles (4-2- in October 2017 against Montenegro in the qualification for the 2018 World Cup) and a previous draw (2-2 in September 2011 against Germany )

The referee Stephanie Frappart is the fourth referee in the Cartuja Stadium

The referee will be assisted in the VAR room by the also Italian Massimiliano Irrati as well as Marco Di Bello who will act as AVAR together with Filippo Meli. As auxiliary AVAR will be the also Italian Paolo Valeri.

The other great news will be on the pitch where French referee Stephanie Frappart will act as AVAR. This is her second meeting as a fourth collegiate in this European Championship where she already participated in the opening match between Turkey and Italy. Let us not forget that, according to the Eurocup regulations, in the event of injury to the main referee, it is the fourth referee who assumes these functions. Then the French collegiate would be the one who would assume responsibility if the case came.