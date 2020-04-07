Italy runs out of basketball league. This has been decided by Italy Basketball Federation (FIP) after a meeting with the top competent leaders. The President of the Federation, Giovanni Petrucci, chatted with Umberto Gandini, president of the Lega Basket, and with the country’s Minister of Sports, Vicenzo Spadafora. In that talk they concluded that the final decision fell on the FIP, which determined to cancel the league championship due to coronavirus and the serious crisis it has generated in the transalpine territory.

«The Federation is determined to protect health of the athletes, technicians, referees, leaders and all those who participate in the organization of the championship and their families, “determine in the official announcement of the cancellation of the championship, in which they clarify that the determining reason is the impossibility “of establishing dates to resume sports activities in conditions of complete safety” after the decree issued by the Italian Prime Minister.

The agency notes that many of the championship clubs have already given their players permission to return to “home countries,” taking this initiative to “protect their affiliates and members.” «The declaration of the end of the sports season allows clubs to take all necessary measures to avoid incurring additional costs in the absence of competition“, Finally exposes the statement at one point and end for the basketball season in Italy.

To teams like Olympia Milan of the Euroleague and at Reyer Venezia of the Eurocup it affects them negatively. Both were still in competition in Europe at the moment they will not continue playing at the national level. He Milan I still had to play a match Top 16 of the Euroleague with the Baskonia Basket; same as him Venezia was facing in the quarterfinals of the Eurocup to the Unicaja.

Football if you want to return

While national basketball is officially suspended, the soccer still trying to end the season. The A series study returning to the ring after Easter. Apparently, the meetings of the representatives of the competition with the minister Spadafora they walked on more flattering trails with the king sport.

On that date the footballers would return to training and, after the end of the confinement in Italy, the May 2, it would take three weeks for the competition to resume. Of course, footballers who have left the country and return will take time to join as they would be required to serve two weeks of quarantine: 14 days. For example, Cristiano Ronaldo.