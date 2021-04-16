The Italian artist Ultimo offers a streaming concert from the Archaeological Park of the Colosseum

MADRID, Apr 9. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Italian artist Latest will offer next Thursday, April 22 ‘Buongiorno vita – L’evento’, a special performance that will take place in the Archaeological Park of the Colosseum in Rome from 9:00 p.m. An appointment for solidarity purposes that can be followed in streaming through LIVENow.

An appointment in which the transalpine singer and composer will perform the greatest hits of his promising career and also will present his new single ‘Buongiorno vita’. The new theme will be released on all digital platforms and on the radio on Friday, April 23 and is now available in pre-order.

Ultimo returns to perform live with his piano at an event produced by Vivo Concerti which will be streamed on LIVENow on April 22 in a concert that reaffirms its support for UNICEF projects to combat malnutrition and support vaccination programs, water and sanitation systems carried out by the United Nations Children’s Fund in Mali.

The artist, who is UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Since 2019, he visited the African country in February of last year on his first mission. In 2021, the singer-songwriter continues to support these initiatives by donating part of the proceeds from the sale of tickets for this concert.

The address of ‘Buongiorno vita – L’evento’ YouNuts !, Jacopo Ricci will be in charge of lighting design, Leonardo Mirabilia for Maestro Production will be cinematographer and Davide Linze will be responsible for sound engineering.

At 25 years old, Ultimo has already won 37 platinum records and 18 gold records, and has sold more than 2,000,000 copies. between albums and singles. In September 2020 he founded Ultimo Records, an independent record company that handles all his productions.

Tickets for ‘Buongiorno vita – L’Evento’ They are already on sale at a price of € 10 + presale. People who have bought tickets for any of the Ultimo tour concerts will have a 50% discount on the price of the event.

‘Buongiorno vita – L’Evento’ It will be carried out in accordance with the limitations established by current regulations regarding COVID.