“The issue of violence destabilizes me”

In Tenerife he spent the three intense weeks pre-COVID-19 that lasted the filming of Just once (debut in the direction of Guillermo Ríos Bordón) and the Canary Islands once again witness his next film, La casa entre los cactus (first feature by Carlota González-Adrio). It is at this point in her career, in which the actress discovered by Bigas Luna (Lola, 1986), who was nominated up to six times and won the Goya for Belle Époque (Fernando Trueba, 1992, Oscar for Best Foreign Film) and shone in hits such as Amo tu cama rica (Emilio Martínez-Lázaro, 1991), Libertarias (Vicente Aranda, 1996) or Alatriste (Agustín Díaz Yanes, 2006) tells us about what it was, what it could be and, above all, about what it is. Here and now.

“I got the script for Solo una vez, and I was interested in the approach, which is not complacent but rather awkward. It is a necessary film that invites reflection, because on the subject of abuse there are no patterns, anyone can be a victim and not recognize themselves in it. The issue of violence, gratuitous harm, destabilizes me. I am not fearful, maybe cowardly, I avoid facing situations that can turn violent”. Gil gets into the skin of the imperturbable Laura, the therapist who, by court order, must redirect the character she plays Alex Garcia with respect to your partnerSilvia Alonso). García and Alonso had already shown marital disagreements in Until the Wedding Separates Us (Dani de la Orden, 2020), and it was in that film where the newcomer Ríos Bordón acted as production manager. Now they have met again in this three-way theatrical adaptation by Marta Buchaca (who signs the script) in which Gil is in charge of placing the mirror in front of the aggressor, although the image it returns may seem distorted. Speaking of therapies, the Catalan actress confesses a free spirit when it comes to work methodology: “Many actors prepare their work with a coach, and that is very good. I’ve never done it (in any of his 50 movies). My coach is the director, who is the one who sets the line to follow, and then there is that previous process that I like so much and amuse me, which is to investigate, read, talk with those who can give me points of view of my character. It’s actually what interests me most about my work, that personal search “. Although it was not always like this: “At first I was just worried about what I had to do and feel. Record that this unconsciousness was wonderful. Over the years, I have learned to propose, to add, to get involved without fear. I am proud to have followed my intuition and been faithful to the commitments I have made, no matter what happened around. I have never planned my career. You become fashionable and the projects pile up. There’s no time to think. Many things happened to me very young and very fast. There are times when nothing reaches you or what arrives does not matter. Then windows are opened, like the one in the theater. I’m up to date, I don’t worry about what will happen because no one knows ”.

Unconditional by Trueba

What Ariadna is clear about is that among her plans is not the direction, that her favorite films (she never sees terror) inhabit universes as disparate as those of El verdugo de Berlanga and Cukor’s Histories of Philadelphia, and that although she would repeat with good degree with some of his fetish directors (“Those who call you and you don’t even need to read the script, you say yes”), whom he longs for in the first instance is Fernando Trueba: “Not only do I love the stories he tells and how he tells them, but it is a happiness just to be by his side, and that of the people he surrounds himself with.”

