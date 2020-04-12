The Israeli President, Reuven Rivlin, refused this Sunday to grant Benny Gantz an additional term to form a government, which will further prolong the political crisis that adds to the coronavirus pandemic.

The task could fall in the coming days on his once great rival, Benjamin Netanyahu, the longest-serving prime minister in Israel’s history, and in a strong position in Parliament.

The process of Netanyahu, accused of corruption, was delayed by the pandemic, which officially caused more than 10,800 infections and more than a hundred deaths in the country.

Like Benny Gantz, a 60-year-old former army chief, Netanyahu aims to form a stable executive, after more than a year of transitional governments.

But, not having obtained the support of the majority of the deputies, Neither Netanyahu nor Gantz, who faced each other in three elections in less than a year, failed to form a government, because the parliamentary arch is very fragmented.

Benny Gantz almost four weeks ago he was commissioned by President Reuven Rivlin to form a coalition government after the elections of March 2, the third in less than a year in the country.

After failing to secure a parliamentary majority with the support of the anti-Netanyahu bloc, Gantz was elected Speaker of Parliament on March 29 after allying himself, in an unexpected twist, with the outgoing Prime Minister.

On Saturday, two days before the term to form an executive expired, he stated that he was “Close to signing” an agreement with the prime minister and asked the president, Reuven Rivlin, for more time.

Nevertheless, “Given the current circumstances, it is not possible to extend the term that was granted”, which “expires on Monday at midnight”, iThe presidency stated in a statement.

“If the two responsible [Netanyahu y Gantz] they do not sign an agreement until Monday at midnight the mandate to form a government will return to the Knesset ”, the Israeli parliament, according to Rivlin’s office.

Netanyahu has more support in Parliament than his former rival, whose center formation fell apart after Gantz decided to ally with the prime minister.

As soon as the term expires, Israeli MPs will have 21 days to recommend a candidate to form a government.

According to the presidency, Rivlin interviewed Netanyahu, who did not report that any agreement with Gantz is about to be reached, while the formation of the latter, Blue and White, ensures that negotiations “are ongoing.”

“You have to wait until tomorrow night to know what will really happen, but the option of a union government [liderado por Netanyahu] it seems the most plausible “, considered Emmanuel Navon, professor of Political Science at Tel Aviv University.

Netanyahu has repeatedly called for the formation of a unity government what would be alternately directed by him and Gantz, to manage the crisis of the new coronavirus.

According to local media, Gantz he would have accepted that the cabinet is directed by his former rival, despite the fact that in the past he stated that he would refuse to be part of a government led by Netanyahu, charged in three corruption cases.

Right now, “Netanyahu is in a position of strength, as it generated divisions in Blue and White, he obtained the support of the deputy Orly Levy-Abecassis [centro] and Gantz’s agreement to direct, at least temporarily, the government ”Navon argued.

(With information from .)