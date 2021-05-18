The Israeli Army kills a Palestinian minor with a gunshot in the West Bank

A Palestinian minor died on Monday after receiving shot by the Israeli Army in clashes in the occupied West Bank, where tension is also high after a week of sharp escalation between Palestinian militias in Gaza and Israel, reported the Palestinian Ministry of Health and the Wafa news agency.

“A citizen was killed by Israeli gunfire” in the refugee camp of Al Aroub, in the southern West Bank, Sanidad specified in a statement.

The deceased, identified as Akram Jawabreh, He was 17 years old and died after being shot in the chest that he “killed him on the spot,” added the official Palestinian Wafa news agency.

According to the source, his death occurred during clashes with Israeli troops at the entrance to the Al-Aroub camp.

When asked by Efe, an Israeli Army spokesman assured that the incident occurred after “Two suspects will throw Molotov cocktails against Israeli vehicles “on a road near Al-Aroub, whereupon” the troops acted to stop them firing at them. “

Increasing tension in the West Bank

After a week of extreme tension throughout the region due to the harsh escalation of the war between Israel and Gaza, lProtests and clashes against Israeli forces escalated last week in the West Bank.

In the last four days, the crashes have left a balance of fifteen Palestinians killed -including this Monday- in the West Bank.

For this Tuesday, Palestinian political parties, unions and civil entities have called for a general strike in Israel, the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem to protest against the Israeli military campaign on Gaza, the orders for the eviction of Palestinian families in the Holy City and the spike in attacks by Jewish extremists.

So far, the wave of violence between Israel and the Islamist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza has resulted in the death of 212 Palestinians in the strip and 10 people in Israel.

Is about the worst escalation of war since the 2014 War, and so far the mediation attempts and international calls for the parties to reach a truce have not borne fruit.