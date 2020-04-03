Hospital beds, adapted ambulances and makeshift diagnostic centers. The army is actively participating in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Israel, which has registered more than 6,800 infections and 31 deaths so far.

At a base near Tel Aviv (west) where Israeli army tanks are normally built, several dozen people are busy making eye masks to protect themselves from the new coronavirus.

Thanks to the workforce at their disposal, the army “quickly adapted its production” in these times of health crisis, Lieutenant Colonel Hagai Zamir, in charge of the workshop where plastic and rubber masks are cut, sewn and join.

Today, this center, where the famous Merkava tanks are built, manufactures thousands of these sanitary pieces every day.

“But it is not enough,” estimates Emanuel Guedj, lieutenant colonel in charge of military engineering, who explained that the viewfinders will be distributed among soldiers but also among civilians.

Soldiers, officers, engineers, and other civilians are also working on adapting ambulances, installing plastic walls to separate the patient from the driver, or transforming large containers into virus-detection rooms.

In record time, the army also developed a robot capable of disinfecting large areas, Guedj told ..

“The advantage of the army is that it knows how to react in an emergency,” he said. “It provides solutions in wars where we see the enemy, but also in wars where the enemy is invisible,” he added.

“It is necessary to face this as a war. And the role of the army is to win this war,” he said.

The army chief of staff, Aviv Kochavi, has been placed in preventive quarantine, as have the chief of the Mossad, the Israeli intelligence services, Yossi Cohen, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, none tested positive on the COVID-19.