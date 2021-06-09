The ISA system to control speed will be mandatory from 2022 | Motor

As of May 2022, all new vehicles homologated in the European Union must have the ISA speed control system.

As of May 2022, all new vehicles homologated in the European Union must necessarily have the ISA system speed control. This technology falls within the so-called driving assistance aids, a system that we can currently find available in a large number of cars. Until now it was optional, becoming mandatory before the end of the first semester of next year.

Surely you hear more about ADAS every time. Although, it is neither more nor less than advanced driver assistance systems or driver support systems. They are the known driving aids, certain systems that work to make driving safer in addition to improving driver comfort. The ISA system is integrated into them and it will soon be mandatory for every car to ride it.

The ISA works with the cruise control to adapt the speed at the maximum allowed on the road. However, this system has different sensors capable of identifying traffic signs, specifically speed signs, to inform the vehicle of the maximum speed allowed on each road. The system can adapt the speed in each section following this information and the one that comes to it by GPS.

Despite being an intrusive system, as it can stop accelerating to adapt the speed, the car will never brake at any time, not at least at the request of this system. According to different studies, ISA system it will reduce collisions by 30% and fatalities by 20%. Likewise, it is said that it will be able to reduce emissions by adapting speed at all times. Another advantage will be the lower overall wear, as it helps reduce tire, brake or engine wear. It could also save you from speeding tickets.

This article was published in Top Gear by Enrique León.