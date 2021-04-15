The IRS will begin sending child tax credit payments of $ 3,000 and $ 3,600 beginning in July.



There is no limit to the number of children a family can register for the child tax credit.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will begin sending monthly payments of the new child tax credit of $ 3,000 and $ 3,600 in JulyIRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said Tuesday during a hearing with the Senate Finance Committee.

The new child tax credit was included in the $ 1.9 billion American Rescue Plan that was signed by President Joe Biden in March. According to the law, families will receive a benefit of $ 3,000 per year for each child between the ages of 6 and 17 and of $ 3,600 for each child under 6 years of age for fiscal year 2021.

During the hearing, Rettig clarified that the IRS has an overload of work due to extended tax filing through May 17, so the IRS has had less time and resources to devote to implementing and launching the portal for the child tax credit.

Rettig had stated that he was unsure when he would start sending tax credit payments to families and that the checks might not be paid on a monthly basis initially.

However, this Tuesday Senator Sherrod Brown, a member of the Banking Committee, asked Rettig if the IRS would be ready to begin monthly payments of the tax credit in July, the IRS commissioner responded, “We are.” He also added: “If in the end we are not on the road due to an unforeseen situation, we will notify you and the commission.

How long does the child tax credit last?

The tax credit is intended to put more benefits in the pockets of families with lower incomes and it is an important component of the American Rescue Plan to lift millions of children and their families out of poverty. Payments will start in July and continue until December 2021.

The monthly amounts will be $ 250 for older children and $ 300 for those under six years of age. Families will be able to claim the remaining half of the credit when they file their 2021 income tax return in 2022.

Remember that there is no limit to the number of children a family can register for the creditas long as they meet the age and income eligibility requirements.

What do I have to do to receive the child tax credit?

To receive the credit and accounts with children, you must file the 2020 tax return. In case of not presenting it, the agency will not have the information it needs to give you the credit.

A family of four making less than $ 150,000 could receive more than $ 14,000 in pandemic relief this year thanks to the expanded child tax credit and $ 1,400 stimulus checks for adults and children.

