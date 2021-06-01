The IRS online tool to track your refund if it hasn’t reached you yet



Photo: YAMIL LAGE / AFP / Getty Images

As you may have already noticed, the IRS is having delays in refunds. This is happening for a number of reasons, such as having to recalculate taxes paid on unemployment benefits or submitting weekly batches of stimulus check payments.

So to find out what happened to your refund money, the agency is offering taxpayers the option to check the status of their tax refunds online.

By using this IRS tool, you can easily tell if there is a problem with your money or if it is already in the process of being sent.

To verify the status of your refund you will need to have several documents at hand: social security number (SSN, for its acronym in English) or personal taxpayer identification number (ITIN, for its acronym in English), your marital status (single , married or head of household) and the amount of your refund in whole dollars, which you can find on your tax return.

Go to the ‘Where is my refund’ tool. Once there, enter your SSN or ITIN, your marital status for filing purposes and the exact amount of your refund, then press ‘Submit’.

If you entered your information correctly, you will be directed to a page that shows the status of your refund. Otherwise, you may be asked to verify your personal tax details and try again. If all the information is correct, you will need to enter the date you filed your taxes, and say if you filed them electronically or on paper.

Once you have done all this, one of these three messages will appear:

–Received: means the IRS now has your tax return and is working to process it.

–Approved: means that the IRS has processed your return and confirmed the amount of your refund, if it owes you one.

–Sent: means the IRS is in the process of sending your refund to your bank via direct deposit or as a paper check to your home.

Pandemic delay

Because of the pandemic, the IRS was operating with limited staff throughout 2020, so it was unable to process tax returns and stimulus checks as quickly.

Currently, the IRS is working with all of its workers and is processing tax returns, payments, refunds, and correspondence at normal rates. However, the pandemic continues to cause delays in some services.

The IRS has already said that it is taking less than 21 days to send the refunds, but some are taking longer, such as the cases of tax returns sent by mail.

What’s more, The agency said it will take more than 21 days to issue refunds for some 2020 tax returns, which require a more detailed review., such as determining the recovery refund credit amounts for the first and second stimulus checks or figuring the earned income tax credit and additional child tax credit amounts.

