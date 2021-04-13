The IRS may owe you money from unclaimed 2017 tax refunds



The IRS has justified extending the tax filing deadline to May 17.

Photo: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

The IRS is reminding taxpayers that they may be owed refund money that they have not yet claimed.

And it is that an estimated 1.3 million taxpayers did not file Form 1040 of 2017 and could qualify to receive a refund. Although this can only be known if they present such a tax return form.

Here are some details to know about these unclaimed refunds:

–To collect the money you must file your 2017 tax return with the IRS before this year’s tax deadline, which is Monday, May 17.

–If you must receive a refund, but do not file a return, the law gives you three years to claim that tax refund. If you don’t file a tax return within three years, the money goes back to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.For 2017 tax returns, the three-year window closes on May 17, 2021.

–The law requires you to correctly mail your tax return to the IRS. Must be postmarked before the May deadline.

–The IRS can withhold 2017 refunds from taxpayers who have not filed tax returns for 2018 and 2019.

–Unclaimed money will be applied to any amount owed to the IRS or a state tax agency. The money can also be used to offset delinquent child support or past-due federal debts, such as student loans.

–By not filing a tax return, you run the risk of losing more than your tax refund. Many low- and moderate-income workers may be eligible for the earned income tax credit (EITC), but they cannot be given the credit if they did not file taxes. For 2017, the loan gave up to $ 6,318. The EITC is to help individuals and families whose income is below certain thresholds; the 2017 thresholds were:

* $ 48,340 for those with three or more qualifying children; $ 53,930 if you are married and file a joint return with your partner

* $ 45,007 for individuals with two qualifying children; $ 50,597 if you are married and file a joint return with your partner

* $ 39,617 for those with a qualifying child; $ 45,207 if you are married filing a joint return with your partner

* $ 15,010 for people without qualifying children; $ 20,600 if you are married filing a joint return with your partner

Tax forms for the current and prior year are available on the IRS.gov Forms and Publications page or toll free at 800-TAX-FORM (800-829-3676).

If you need forms W-2, 1098, 1099 or 5498 for the years 2017, 2018 or 2019 you must request copies from your employer, bank or other payer.

–You may also be interested: How to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine at Costco