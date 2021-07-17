“The IRS Killed Me Seven Years Ago”: New Jersey Woman Drama

Samantha Dreissig, a young woman resident of New Jersey, is trapped in a bureaucratic nightmare, after the IRS declared her “dead” seven years ago, when she was just a teenager and mourning the loss of her mother.

Since then he has lived a literal life and death fight with the IRS to show that you are still breathing. According to the 25-year-old girl, has been haunted by her own ghost since 2014 when in addition to the pain over the death of her mother, the federal tax agency somehow began to classify her as “dead.”

“They tell me, ‘No, I’m sorry, this account is linked to a deceased person,” Dreissig told CBS2 News. “The last real person I spoke to from the IRS, he literally said, ‘Wow. You’re dead in our entire system. ‘

Reporter Jessica Layton even proved the case by calling the IRS herself. “She is definitely not dead,” he told an IRS agent. “I just talked to her”.

The bureaucratic nightmare is not just a headache for Dreissig: her father was unable to include her as a dependent in his returns tax because the IRS considers her dead.

It wasn’t until this year that he saw a shred of hope for rebirth, however small. “These situations may take some time to resolve”, the agency told him in a recent letter. “Honestly, I want the IRS to know that I’m alive, kicking,” Dreissig commented sarcastically.