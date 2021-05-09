The IRS invites you to follow their social networks for the latest news about the stimulus check or tax returns



The IRS asks taxpayers not to respond to direct messages on social media that are supposed to come from them.

Taxpayers, businesses, professional tax preparers, and others can follow official IRS social media accounts for information about stimulus check payments and other tax information.

These platforms provide the latest information on various tax issues, including financial support related to the COVID 19 pandemic..

Keep in mind that changes in tax filing and payment deadlines, along with new business credits and stimulus check payments, make these free and reliable communications a must-have for anyone who wants the latest information and accurate from the IRS.

IRS Social Media Platforms

The IRS uses several social networks that people can follow, including:

–Twitter: Taxpayers, businesses, and tax professionals can follow IRS directions to receive up-to-date announcements, tips, and alerts in both English and Spanish.

–Facebook: news and information for everyone are given here. Also available in Spanish.

–Instagram: IRS Instagram account shares information in a more taxpayer friendly way.

–YouTube: The IRS offers three video channels: one in English, one multilingual, and one in American Sign Language.

–LinkedIn: IRS shares key agency communications and job opportunities.

The agency continues to increase multilingual reach on social media. For example, the IRS typically creates individual Twitter messages in up to six languages, highlighting key messages in Spanish, Vietnamese, Russian, Korean, Haitian Creole, and Simplified Chinese.

When using social media to connect with the IRS, you should verify that you follow the official IRS accounts.

What’s more, IRS asks taxpayers not to reply to direct messages on social media that supposedly come from them. These messages often request personal or financial information. These are scams that try to lure contributors on social media platforms or with unsolicited emails, text messages, or calls.

The IRS also has a free app, IRS2Go, where taxpayers can check the status of their refunds, pay taxes, find free tax help, watch IRS YouTube videos, and get daily tax tips.

The IRS2Go application is available in the Google Play Store for Android devices or in the Apple App Store for Apple devices. It is available in both English and Spanish.

