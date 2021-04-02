The IRS has already sent more than 130 million stimulus checks

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reported that it has distributed “4 million more” third stimulus checks as part of its last round of payments this week, raising the total number of checks sent to “More than 130 million“.

“This batch of payments contains over 2 million direct deposit payments that have a total value of more than $ 5 billion and approximately 2 million paper check payments that have a total value of almost $ 5 billion, “said the IRS in a statement released Thursday.

Total, about $ 335 billion in stimulus checks have been sent as part of President Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

This week IRS confirmed sending 37 million payments and over the next several weeks the government will continue to conduct additional rounds through direct deposit or through a paper check or debit card.

Related: You can deduct masks and hand sanitizer as medical expenses from your IRS tax return

The federal agency has also updated its Get My Payment tool so you can track your money.

If your payment is sent by mail, you should be attentive to your mailbox. You can also use the free USPS Informed Delivery service, which lets you know what mail might arrive at your door.

You may be interested:

Will Biden include a fourth stimulus check in the new employment plan? Curious study found that MLB teams that sell the most hot dogs also win the most games Why Biden trusts that the Latino community will be a priority in achieving economic recovery

FILED IN:

stimulus check ⋅ IRS ⋅

Marinera sauce: step by step easy and fast

The marinara sauce is the Italian sauce that we all enjoy in a lot of dishes and today we show you how to make it at home.